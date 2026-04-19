Ian Happ News: Goes deep again Saturday
Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Mets.
Happ went deep for the second consecutive day, pushing his season home run total up to six. The veteran outfielder is only batting .222, but he's walking at a 13 percent clip and delivering extra-base hits when he does connect, which has helped him post a strong .861 OPS so far. That would be Happ's highest OPS since the shortened 2020 campaign, when he had an .866 OPS. In a season in which he's played at least 100 games, his highest career OPS is .842.
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