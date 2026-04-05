Ian Happ News: Goes deep again Sunday

Happ went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Happ has been in a nice groove to begin the season as he now has an .809 OPS and four home runs through eight games, with the long-ball total good for the team lead. The veteran outfielder is batting only .189, so it's been a little feast or famine so far, but the average should start to climb. Happ is locked into a spot near the top of Chicago's batting order, and he's producing enough power to remain a staple in fantasy lineups as well.