Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Goes deep again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:15pm

Happ went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Happ has been in a nice groove to begin the season as he now has an .809 OPS and four home runs through eight games, with the long-ball total good for the team lead. The veteran outfielder is batting only .189, so it's been a little feast or famine so far, but the average should start to climb. Happ is locked into a spot near the top of Chicago's batting order, and he's producing enough power to remain a staple in fantasy lineups as well.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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