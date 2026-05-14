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Ian Happ News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 7:06pm

Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Happ snapped an 0-for-11 slump across his last four games with his 10th home run of the season. The power has been notable so far for the veteran outfielder, who hit 23 homers last year in 151 regular-season contests. It's only taken 42 games this year for Happ to get to double figures in long balls, which helps explain his solid ,857 OPS.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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