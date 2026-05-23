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Ian Happ News: Hitting bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 9:30am

Happ isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Happ will get a day to clear his head after going 1-for-24 with 14 strikeouts across his last six games. Michael Conforto will fill in as the Cubs' left fielder, opening up the DH spot for Moises Ballesteros.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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