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Ian Happ News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

Happ and Alex Bregman accounted for all of Chicago's offense Sunday, with Bregman going deep twice and Happ once. For the latter, it was his second long ball in as many games. Happ is locked in as the Cubs' No. 3 hitter most days, and with a strong lineup around him that was boosted by the offseason addition of Bregman to bat second, the veteran outfielder could be in store for an excellent fantasy campaign.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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