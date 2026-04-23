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Ian Happ News: Homers, scores three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Happ went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 8-7, 10-inning win over the Phillies.

Happ had an impactful afternoon as he launched his third home run over his last seven games and seventh overall this year. The veteran outfielder also set a new season high with the three runs scored. Happ is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, and he's batting a cool .346 during the span to push his season average up to an even .250, which would be his highest mark since 2022.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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