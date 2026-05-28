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Ian Happ News: Keeps rolling Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 7:54pm

Happ went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Following a 10-game losing streak for the Cubs, Happ has now powered the team to consecutive wins. On Wednesday, the veteran delivered a season-best five RBI on two hits, and he followed that up with three more hits and two more RBI on his 12th home run of the season. Happ's career high in long balls is 25, which he did on two occasions, but he could surpass that mark in 2026 if he keeps up his current pace.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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