Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Maintains power surge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Happ went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Happ broke open the scoring when he took Brandon Pfaadt deep in the fourth inning. That was Happ's third homer in his last five games. He's hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-32 (.313) in that span. For the season, the veteran outfielder is batting .220 with a .754 OPS, 23 homers, 61 RBI, 77 runs scored, 24 doubles, two triples and four stolen bases over 129 contests.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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