Ian Happ News: No extension talks yet

Published on February 25, 2026

Happ said Chicago's front office has yet to approach him about a possible contract extension this spring, but he's open to the possibility if it arises, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Happ is entering the final year of a three-year, $61 million contract extension he signed back in 2023. The veteran outfielder said he's open to discussing another extension, but the team has yet to approach him. Happ, who will turn 32 in August, has been a steady performer for the Cubs in recent years. He's recorded at least 20 home runs and 75 RBI in each of the last three seasons, and while he's only a career .247 hitter, Happ has been able to offset that with a strong on-base percentage. Chicago may not be in a hurry to commit to a player who has plenty of wear on the tires, though Happ has not shown any real signs of slowing down yet.

