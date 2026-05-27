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Ian Happ News: Piles up season-high five RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 8:25pm

Happ went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

The switch-hitting outfielder tallied a season high in RBI and his third career game with at least five RBI, snapping a nine-game home-run drought in the process. Happ also provided his first multi-hit game since the May 15 win over the White Sox, now slashing .215/.346/.436 with 11 homers, 26 RBI, 36 runs scored and two stolen bases over 234 plate appearances.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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