Ian Happ News: Piles up season-high five RBI
Happ went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.
The switch-hitting outfielder tallied a season high in RBI and his third career game with at least five RBI, snapping a nine-game home-run drought in the process. Happ also provided his first multi-hit game since the May 15 win over the White Sox, now slashing .215/.346/.436 with 11 homers, 26 RBI, 36 runs scored and two stolen bases over 234 plate appearances.
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