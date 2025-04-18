Ian Happ News: Pops grand slam in wild win

Happ went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two total runs scored in Friday's 13-11 win over the Diamondbacks.

Happ helped propel the Cubs to a 7-1 lead with his grand slam in the seventh inning, which was his second home run of the season. Chicago would proceed to allow 10 runs in the eighth but still rally to win. The veteran Happ is starting to get going after a slow start. Over his last eight games, he's gone 12-for-35 with three extra-base knocks.