Ian Happ News: Records three hits in big win

Happ went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-0 win over the Dodgers.

Happ was one of six Chicago players will multiple hits as the Cubs cruised to a stunning road victory over the defending World Series champions. The veteran outfielder came into the night batting just .194, though he managed to raise his average 28 points. Happ has batted below .250 each of the last two seasons, so he shouldn't be expected to climb too much more in that category, but he typically offsets that with a decent on-base percentage and power production.