Ian Happ News: Scores twice in win
Happ went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.
Happ extended his on-base streak to 29 games, which dates back to April 5. While the veteran's .243 batting average doesn't jump off the page, his .376 on-base percentage would be a new career high. Happ is buoying that on-base percentage with a nearly 17 percent walk rate, which would also be a new career best. As long as Happ keeps getting on base frequently, he should be able to score plenty of runs for the Cubs.
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