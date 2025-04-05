Ian Happ News: Scores twice in win
Happ went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.
The Cubs only had three hits as a team, and Happ provided most of them from the leadoff spot in an effective performance. The veteran outfielder is off to a bit of a slow start, batting .214 with a .630 OPS through 10 games, but he should be able to get going. Happ has had an OPS of .750 or better in each of his previous eight MLB seasons.
