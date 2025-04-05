Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Happ went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

The Cubs only had three hits as a team, and Happ provided most of them from the leadoff spot in an effective performance. The veteran outfielder is off to a bit of a slow start, batting .214 with a .630 OPS through 10 games, but he should be able to get going. Happ has had an OPS of .750 or better in each of his previous eight MLB seasons.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now