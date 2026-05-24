Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Sitting for second straight day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Happ will hit the bench for a second straight day in a move manager Craig Counsell is labeling a "mental breather," according to Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com. Counsell said that he plans to include Happ in the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh, though the 31-year-old could end up slotting lower in the batting order than usual after going just 1-for-24 with two walks and 14 strikeouts over his last six games.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
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