Ian Happ News: Sitting for second straight day
Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Happ will hit the bench for a second straight day in a move manager Craig Counsell is labeling a "mental breather," according to Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com. Counsell said that he plans to include Happ in the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh, though the 31-year-old could end up slotting lower in the batting order than usual after going just 1-for-24 with two walks and 14 strikeouts over his last six games.
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