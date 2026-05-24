Ian Happ News: Sitting for second straight day

Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Happ will hit the bench for a second straight day in a move manager Craig Counsell is labeling a "mental breather," according to Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com. Counsell said that he plans to include Happ in the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh, though the 31-year-old could end up slotting lower in the batting order than usual after going just 1-for-24 with two walks and 14 strikeouts over his last six games.