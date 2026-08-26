Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:43am

Happ is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Arizona.

The switch-hitting Happ is sporting just a .527 OPS and 34.6 percent strikeout rate this season against left-handed pitching, so he'll get a day off as the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Tyrone Taylor will cover left field for the Cubs.

Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Happ See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Happ See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
20 days ago