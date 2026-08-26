Ian Happ News: Sitting versus southpaw
Happ is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Arizona.
The switch-hitting Happ is sporting just a .527 OPS and 34.6 percent strikeout rate this season against left-handed pitching, so he'll get a day off as the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Tyrone Taylor will cover left field for the Cubs.
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