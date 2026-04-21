Ian Happ News: Tallies first stolen base

Happ went 1-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies.

Happ reached three times in the win and also mustered his first stolen base of the season in his first attempt. The veteran outfielder doesn't run like he used to, as he only had six steals during the 2025 regular season following 13 swipes in 2024 and 14 in 2023. Happ might not possess the same wheels he used to have, but he's still effective at getting on base, and he's delivered at least 20 home runs in each of the last three years as well. The 31-year-old has also played in at least 150 games for four straight seasons.