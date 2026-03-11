Ian Seymour News: Making strong case for roster spot
Seymour allowed one hit and no walks in 2.1 scoreless innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out four.
The 27-year-old left-hander is off to an encouraging start this spring, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 10 frames (four appearances). With Shane McClanahan and Steven Matz likely to have workload limitations to start the year, the Rays are likely to need a couple of long relievers on their Opening Day roster, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times. That bodes well for the chances of Seymour, who recorded a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB across 57 innings for Tampa Bay in 2025, of breaking camp with the major-league club as a swingman.
