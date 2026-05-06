Ian Seymour headshot

Ian Seymour News: Notches first career save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Seymour struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Bryan Baker got the call in the eighth inning to face the 9-1-2 hitters, including Toronto's hottest bat in Kazuma Okamoto, but that still left the heart of the order for Seymour in the ninth. The southpaw didn't blink, firing nine of 11 pitches for strikes to collect his first career save and striking out Vladimir Guerrero along the way. Seymour has eight holds and a win in his 16 appearances in addition to Wednesday's save, but his 5.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings don't immediately mark him as a reliable high-leverage option.

Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays
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