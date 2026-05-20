Ian Seymour News: Notches second save
Seymour worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Orioles. He didn't strike out a batter.
The southpaw has worked his way into a high-leverage role for the Rays, collecting two saves, two holds and a win over his last seven appearances dating back to May 6 while posting a 3.52 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings. Bryan Baker was unavailable after pitching in three of the prior four games, but Garrett Cleavinger hasn't been used since Sunday, suggesting that Seymour may be the next man up in closing situations for manager Kevin Cash.
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