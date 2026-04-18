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Ian Seymour News: Picks up fourth hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Seymour recorded a hold while allowing two hits and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Saturday against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Seymour is still recovering from a disastrous Opening Day outing, when surrendered five runs and failed to record an out. The left-hander logged hold No. 4 on the campaign Saturday and submitted his fourth scoreless appearance in his last six, but his ERA still stands at 8.68 and his WHIP at 1.50 across his first 9.1 innings.

Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays
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