Ian Seymour News: Pitching in bulk relief Tuesday
Seymour will work in bulk relief behind opener Casey Legumina in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Legumina will likely work the first inning or two before giving way to Seymour. The left-hander had been deployed as a traditional starter in his last four appearances, going 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:4 K:BB in 23 innings during that span.
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