Ian Seymour headshot

Ian Seymour News: Plagued by long ball in fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Seymour (9-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out eight.

Seymour had trouble keeping the ball in the park Thursday, serving up a season-high three home runs. The left-hander didn't quite last long enough to push for what could've his fourth straight quality start, but he's now recorded at least seven punchouts in four straight outings on a positive note. Seymour will try to reduce the hard contact in Detroit his next time out, carrying a 4.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an especially strong 123:32 K:BB over 101.1 innings.

Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Seymour See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ian Seymour See More
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 20
MLB
MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, August 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago