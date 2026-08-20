Ian Seymour News: Plagued by long ball in fourth loss
Seymour (9-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out eight.
Seymour had trouble keeping the ball in the park Thursday, serving up a season-high three home runs. The left-hander didn't quite last long enough to push for what could've his fourth straight quality start, but he's now recorded at least seven punchouts in four straight outings on a positive note. Seymour will try to reduce the hard contact in Detroit his next time out, carrying a 4.17 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and an especially strong 123:32 K:BB over 101.1 innings.
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