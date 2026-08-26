Ian Seymour News: Saddled with loss in Detroit

Seymour (9-5) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings of relief as the Rays fell 4-1 to the Tigers. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Entering the game in the third inning after opener Casey Legumina had given Tampa Bay seven outs, Seymour didn't pitch poorly but was perhaps catching too much of the plate, tossing 65 of 88 pitches for strikes and hanging a belt-high sweeper in the fifth that Max Clark drove into the right-field seats for a two-run blast. Seymour has gone three straight outings without a win, serving up six homers in 16.2 innings en route to a 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB over that stretch. The southpaw will look to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mets.