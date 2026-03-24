Ian Seymour News: Secures bullpen spot
Seymour will begin the season as a member of the Rays' bullpen, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Seymour pitched well during spring training with four runs allowed and a 15:4 K:BB across 13.1 innings, and he'll open the campaign as a reliever for the Rays. The 27-year-old righty made his MLB debut last season, starting in five of 19 appearances and posting a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB over 57 frames.
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