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Ian Seymour News: Serving as opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Seymour will start as the opener Friday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It will be Seymour's first official start of the season, but Jesse Scholtens is still expected to serve as the bulk reliever behind Seymour, according to Topkin. Seymour came up as a starting pitcher but has topped out at just 32 pitches in a single game as a full-time reliever through the first month-and-a-half of the 2026 season.

Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays
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