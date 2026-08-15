Ian Seymour News: Strikes out nine in no-decision
Seymour did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.
Seymour yielded two homers but was otherwise impressive, throwing 69 of 93 pitches for strikes with 16 whiffs. The 27-year-old has now logged three straight quality starts to open August, tallying 25 punchouts during that stretch. He'll take a 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 115:31 K:BB across 96.1 innings this season into a home matchup with Toronto next week.
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