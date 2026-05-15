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Ian Seymour News: Yields homer as opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Seymour allowed one run on two hits while striking out two across two innings while serving as the opener in the Rays' 7-2 win over the Marlins on Friday.

Seymour made his first start of the season Friday against Miami and went two innings as the opener, giving up a solo home run to Connor Norby in the second frame before handing the keys to Jesse Scholtens. Seymour has yielded a home run in two of his last three outings and has a 5.48 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 21.1 innings this season. It's possible that Seymour operates as the Rays' opener when Scholtens is slated to make his next appearance, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Orioles.

Ian Seymour
Tampa Bay Rays
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