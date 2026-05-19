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Ike Irish Injury: Nursing wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Irish will be out of High-A Frederick's lineup for the next few days due to a right wrist bruise, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's game against Hudson Valley when he was hit by a pitch, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Irish is one of Baltimore's top prospects and has enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 campaign with seven homers, nine steals and an .874 OPS in his first 33 games at the High-A level.

Ike Irish
Baltimore Orioles
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