Ike Irish News: Back in action at High-A

Irish (wrist) went 1-for-5 with one RBI, one walk and one run scored in Sunday's doubleheader against High-A Greenville.

Irish missed nearly a week of action after picking up a bruised wrist, but he appeared in both games Sunday. He's had a tough month of May for Frederick, posting a .157/.267/.294 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI, two stolen bases and 11 runs scored in 15 games.