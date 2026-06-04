Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas Injury: Leaves game after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Vargas was removed from Thursday's game against the Dodgers in the fifth inning after colliding with Max Muncy at first base, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Muncy legged out an infield single in the top of the fifth, but he and Vargas violently collided at the bag. Both players spent several minutes on the ground before each was helped off the field. Pavin Smith has replaced Vargas at first base. He went 0-for-2 at the plate before the injury.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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