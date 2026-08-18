Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Bounces back to 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 4:52am

Vargas started at second base, batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 11-1 loss to Boston.

Vargas got the call at second base after the Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte (personal) on the restricted list. It's unclear how much time Marte will need, but Vargas should step in while the situation plays out. Geraldo Perdomo, who recently took over at leadoff, took Marte's cleanup spot while Vargas ascended to the top of the order.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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