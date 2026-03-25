Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Clinches roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Diamondbacks selected Vargas' contract from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Vargas was able to win a spot on Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster as a utility man, beating out Jacob Amaya for one of the final spots on the Arizona bench. After slashing .270/.292/.383 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 121 plate appearances with Arizona in 2025, Vargas will likely be in store for limited playing time this season so long as Ketel Marte (lower leg), Geraldo Perdomo and Nolan Arenado are all healthy.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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