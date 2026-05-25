Ildemaro Vargas News: Day off amid mini slump
Vargas is not in the lineup for Monday's game in San Francisco.
Vargas is in the middle of a mini slump, having gone hitless over his last five contests. Jose Fernandez will grab a start at first base while Vargas regroups.
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