Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Day off amid mini slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Vargas is not in the lineup for Monday's game in San Francisco.

Vargas is in the middle of a mini slump, having gone hitless over his last five contests. Jose Fernandez will grab a start at first base while Vargas regroups.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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