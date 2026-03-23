Ildemaro Vargas News: Expected to make roster

Vargas is expected to be on Arizona's Opening Day roster, after the team reassigned Jacob Amaya to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Amaya transaction seemingly resolves the roster fates of Vargas, Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa. Vargas received the news well Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a Cactus League contest against the Padres. He's batting .378 (17-for-45) with four doubles, two homers and nine RBI over 15 spring games. He's expected to serve as a backup utility infielder along with Tawa, who will also find time in the outfield.