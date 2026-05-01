Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Extends streak with four-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 4:12pm

Vargas went 4-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

While Arizona wasn't able to take advantage of having Vargas on base every time through the order, it was still another impressive effort from the 34-year-old switch hitter. Vargas has hit safely in 24 straight games to begin the campaign, tied for the second-longest streak within a single season in Diamondbacks history with Tony Womack in 2000, and his overall streak stands at 27 games dating back to the end of last year -- putting him within striking distance of matching or exceeding Luis Gonzalez's club-record streak of 30 games, set in 1999. Vargas is slashing a stunning .404/.429/.702 so far in 2026 with 14 extra-base hits, including six homers to already tie his career high, along with 19 runs and 21 RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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