Ildemaro Vargas News: Fills at hot corner
Vargas entered Sunday's game for the injured Nolan Arenado (torso) and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
Vargas tied the game at 2-2 with his solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the second consecutive game with homer for Vargas, who had filled in for Ketel Marte on Saturday. Arenado is expected to undergo imaging while the Diamondbacks are in Boston before the team decides on next steps, per Rick Farlow of MLB.com. Pending the results, Vargas could see increased opportunities at third base going forward.
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