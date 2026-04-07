Ildemaro Vargas News: Fills in at 1B

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Vargas got the first crack at first base after the Diamondbacks placed Carlos Santana (adductor) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Arizona called up Luken Baker to replace Santana, adding another body to a rotation of players that could see time with both Santana and Pavin Smith (elbow) sidelined. in addition to Vargas and Baker, the Diamondbacks could deploy Jose Fernandez and Tim Tawa at first base.