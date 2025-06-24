Ildemaro Vargas News: Fills in at third base

Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Vargas entered the game in the bottom of the first inning after Eugenio Suarez was hit on the hand in the top of frame. X-rays of Suarez's hand came back negative, but it would not be a shock if he's held back Tuesday. This was the fourth consecutive appearance for Vargas, who started the previous three games while giving both Suarez and second baseman Ketel Marte a break from the field. Vargas has hit safely in all four contests, going 7-for-17 with three extra-base hits, three RBI and three runs scored.