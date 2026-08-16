Ildemaro Vargas News: Fills in for injured teammate
Vargas started at second base Saturday in place of the injured Ketel Marte (knee) and went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 10-3 win over Atlanta.
Vargas finsihed off the scoring with a three-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. He replaced Marte in Friday's game, when the latter was removed in the second inning, and filled in for him again a day later. Marte was considered a game-time decision Saturday, so this may not lead to a sizeable opportunity for Vargas. The homer was his eighth of the season, a career high, but his first since May 12.
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