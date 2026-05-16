Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 5:15am

Vargas went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Vargas got the rout started with a run-scoring single in the first inning and logged hits in his first four plate appearances. It was his third consecutive game with two RBI, giving him 30 over his first 36 games. That's one shy of the career-high 31 he had across 86 games for the Nationals in 2023. It's been an unprecedented year for the utility infielder, who entered 2026 batting .249 and averaging 16 RBI across nine MLB seasons. And just when it looked like he was regressing to his mean, he's responded by going 7-for-14 with six RBI over the last three contests.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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