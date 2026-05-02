Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Hitting streak comes to end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Vargas went 0-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Arizona's offense was limited to four hits and zero runs by Chicago, so Vargas certainly wasn't the only Diamondback to have a quiet day at the plate. The veteran infielder entered the game with three straight multi-hit performances and a 24-game hitting streak to open the campaign, and he's still slashing a robust .388/.412/.673 overall, so Saturday's hitless effort shouldn't dim what has been an out-of-nowhere torrid start.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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