Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 5:25am

Vargas went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Vargas had two of the four hits Arizona could muster, including a second-inning solo homer. He later singled in a run during the team's three-run ninth inning. It was the career-high seventh home run for Vargas, who achieved that feat in just 34 games.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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