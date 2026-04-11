Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vargas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Vargas has logged a hit in each of the first eight games he's played in to begin the year, but he'll move to the bench Saturday after making four consecutive starts. Jose Fernandez will replace him at first base and bat fifth.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
203 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
203 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
209 days ago