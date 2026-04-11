Ildemaro Vargas News: Idle Saturday
Vargas isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Vargas has logged a hit in each of the first eight games he's played in to begin the year, but he'll move to the bench Saturday after making four consecutive starts. Jose Fernandez will replace him at first base and bat fifth.
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