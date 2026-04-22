Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Lashes homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the White Sox.

Vargas connected on a sinker that didn't sink for a three-run home run in the ninth inning. It was his third homer of the season and extended a season-opening hit streak to 16 games. Batting .361 with a 1.004 OPS, Vargas is punching well above his weight; the utility infielder owns a career average of .254 and OPS of .664.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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