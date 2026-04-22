Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Lifts pair of homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Vargas went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.

Vargas made an early impact with a three-run blast in the second inning followed by a two-run homer in the third. He's launched three homers over the last two games, and he's still yet to be held hitless in any game he's played this season. This was his sixth multi-hit effort of the year. Vargas is batting a remarkable .364 with a 1.079 OPS, five homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over 17 games. He has taken over as Arizona's primary first baseman while Carlos Santana (thigh) is on the injured list, though Vargas could ultimately settle in as a super-utility infielder once the team is at full health.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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