Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Moves to 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:07am

Vargas started at second base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Vargas was pressed into duty at second base and leadoff batter when Ketel Marte (back) was scratched. The utility infielder didn't miss a beat, cracking a three-run home run as part of Arizona's four-run fifth inning. Vargas has hit in all 11 games played thus far, slashing .381/.409/.667 with seven extra-base hits (two home runs) and eight RBI. Marte's injury is not considered serious, and Vargas could move back to first base, where's been a regular fill-in for Pavin Smith (elbow, 60-day IL) and Carlos Santana (thigh).

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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