Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Moves to second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:39am

Vargas moved from first to second base after Ketel Marte (knee) was removed from Friday's game in the second inning. The former went 1-for-4 in a 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Marte began to feel soreness in his left knee during last week's series against the Padres, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. Vargas is expected to fill in for Marte, who is listed as day-to-day. Vargas is batting .200 (6-for-30) with two doubles, one triple, one steal, six RBI and one run scored over 11 games this month.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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