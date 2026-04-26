Ildemaro Vargas News: Moves to short Saturday

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Vargas extended his season-opening hit streak to 19 games (.351/.368/.649) with a second-inning single. He later moved to shortstop when Geraldo Perdomo (ankle) was removed in the seventh inning. Either Vargas or Jose Fernandez could fill in for Perdomo, if the injury prevents him from playing Sunday.