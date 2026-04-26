Ildemaro Vargas headshot

Ildemaro Vargas News: Moves to SS mid-game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Vargas extended his season-opening hit streak to 19 games (.351/.368/.649) with a second-inning single. He later moved to shortstop when Geraldo Perdomo (ankle) was removed in the seventh inning. Either Vargas or Jose Fernandez could fill in for Perdomo, if the injury prevents him from playing Sunday.

Ildemaro Vargas
Arizona Diamondbacks
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