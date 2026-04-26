Ildemaro Vargas News: Moves to SS mid-game
Vargas started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.
Vargas extended his season-opening hit streak to 19 games (.351/.368/.649) with a second-inning single. He later moved to shortstop when Geraldo Perdomo (ankle) was removed in the seventh inning. Either Vargas or Jose Fernandez could fill in for Perdomo, if the injury prevents him from playing Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 233 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ildemaro Vargas See More